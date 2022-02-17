CAC 40 Index Ends 0.26% Lower at 6946.82 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 18.16 points or 0.26% today to 6946.82
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 33.15 points or 0.47% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
--Down five of the past six trading days
--Off 5.82% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year
--Off 5.82% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 21.81% from its 52-week low of 5703.22 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Rose 21.27% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.82% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 2.34% from its 2022 closing low of 6787.79 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.75%
--Year-to-date it is down 206.21 points or 2.88%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
