    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/17 12:05:02 pm
6946.82 PTS   -0.26%
After hours
0.02%
6948.49 PTS
12:45pEuropean Bourses End Lower Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions
MT
12:34pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.26% Lower at 6946.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:25aEquity Futures Slide in US Pre-Bell Trading as Geopolitical Tensions Mount; Europe, Asia Mixed
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.26% Lower at 6946.82 -- Data Talk

02/17/2022 | 12:34pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is down 18.16 points or 0.26% today to 6946.82


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 33.15 points or 0.47% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 5.82% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 5.82% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.81% from its 52-week low of 5703.22 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 21.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.82% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.34% from its 2022 closing low of 6787.79 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 206.21 points or 2.88%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1233ET

News of the index components CAC 40
12:51pJefferies Financial Initiates STMicroelectronics at Underperform
MT
12:38pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : How Modular Data Center Solutions are Contributing to the Rapid Growt..
PU
12:38pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Driving business sustainability amid unprecedented challenges
PU
12:38pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Halfway through the Nordic Graduate Program at Schneider Electric
PU
12:18pCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Saint-Gobain divests specialist tile distributor and distribut..
PU
12:08pTELEPERFORMANCE : 2021 Annual Results – Presentation
PU
11:49aKering flags possible M&A and U.S. expansion as Gucci rides luxury sales boom
RE
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop CAC 40
KERING 663.9 Real-time Quote.4.95%
CARREFOUR 18.015 Real-time Quote.4.83%
ENGIE 14.404 Real-time Quote.1.92%
CAPGEMINI SE 185.7 Real-time Quote.1.48%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 41.57 Real-time Quote.1.33%
RENAULT 36.34 Real-time Quote.-2.25%
ARCELORMITTAL 27.04 Real-time Quote.-2.65%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 32.99 Real-time Quote.-2.66%
AXA 27.19 Real-time Quote.-2.89%
WORLDLINE 44.65 Real-time Quote.-2.91%
Heatmap :