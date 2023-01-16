CAC 40 Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 7043.31 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 19.81 points or 0.28% today to 7043.31

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 174.17 points or 2.54% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 4.52% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Off 2.20% from its 52-week high of 7201.64 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 24.07% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.80% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 8.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 569.55 points or 8.80%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1231ET