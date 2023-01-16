Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-01-16 pm EST
7043.31 PTS   +0.28%
After hours
-0.06%
7039.01 PTS
12:51pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% on Quieter News Day -2-
DJ
12:32pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 7043.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:09pUpbeat Sentiment, Inflation Hopes Extend French Stocks Rally
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 7043.31 -- Data Talk

01/16/2023 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is up 19.81 points or 0.28% today to 7043.31


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 174.17 points or 2.54% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 4.52% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Off 2.20% from its 52-week high of 7201.64 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 24.07% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.80% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 8.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 569.55 points or 8.80%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1231ET

All news about CAC 40
12:51pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% on Quieter News Day -2-
DJ
12:32pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 7043.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:09pUpbeat Sentiment, Inflation Hopes Extend French Stocks Rally
MT
11:58aEuropean stock exchanges in the green; Mib at 25,900
AN
11:52aFTSE 100 extends win streak with record in sight
AN
09:33aUK Consumer Backdrop Expected to Improve in 2023 -2-
DJ
07:22aStocks firm ahead of BoJ decision, UK inflation
AN
06:40aFrench Stocks Turn Green Midday Monday As New Economist Poll Forecasts Rate Cut In Euro..
MT
06:14aMilan up; high volumes on Bastogi and Esautomotion
AN
04:02aFTSE 100 continues climb to near record high
AN
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
12:01pTotalenergies : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
11:47aSociete Generale : Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a s..
GL
11:47aSociete Generale : Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a s..
GL
11:46aDisclosure of transactions in own shares from January 09th to January 13th, 2023
GL
11:45aDisclosure of transactions in own shares from January 09th to January 13th, 2023
AQ
11:08aMove over Ben Franklin: Laser lightning rod electrifies scientist..
RE
09:50aCarrefour : Document AMF CP. 2023E880292
PU
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
CARREFOUR 17.325 Real-time Quote.4.59%
THALES 115.65 Real-time Quote.2.48%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 27.47 Real-time Quote.2.27%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 250.4 Real-time Quote.2.00%
MICHELIN (CGDE) 29.745 Real-time Quote.1.50%
ENGIE 13.194 Real-time Quote.-0.98%
WORLDLINE 41.2 Real-time Quote.-1.08%
AIRBUS SE 115.32 Real-time Quote.-1.30%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1629 Real-time Quote.-1.33%
ORANGE 9.7 Real-time Quote.-2.21%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor