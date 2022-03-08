CAC 40 Index Ends 0.32% Lower at 5962.96 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 19.31 points or 0.32% today to 5962.96

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 535.06 points or 8.23% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Down 16 of the past 19 trading days

--Off 19.16% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Off 19.16% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.64% from its 52-week low of 5924.97 hit Tuesday, March 9, 2021

--Rose 0.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.16% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.45%

--Year-to-date it is down 1190.07 points or 16.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

03-08-22 1245ET