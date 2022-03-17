CAC 40 Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 6612.52 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 23.88 points or 0.36% today to 6612.52
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 257.52 points or 4.05% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022
--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, March 10, 2022
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Off 10.36% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Highest closing value since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022
--Off 10.36% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 11.22% from its 52-week low of 5945.30 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021
--Rose 9.07% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.36% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 10.89% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.70%
--Year-to-date it is down 540.51 points or 7.56%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-17-22 1337ET