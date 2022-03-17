Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/17 01:05:02 pm EDT
6612.52 PTS   +0.36%
After hours
+0.24%
6628.38 PTS
01:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 6612.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:37pEuropean Stocks Rise After Bank of England, US Fed Lift Interest Rates
MT
07:37aEuropean Bourses Edge Higher Midday on Ukraine-Russia Outlook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 6612.52 -- Data Talk

03/17/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 23.88 points or 0.36% today to 6612.52


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 257.52 points or 4.05% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 10.36% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Off 10.36% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.22% from its 52-week low of 5945.30 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 9.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.36% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.89% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.70%

--Year-to-date it is down 540.51 points or 7.56%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 1337ET

News of the index components CAC 40
02:01pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Financial review on December 31st 2021
PU
01:51pL'OREAL : Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 21 April 2022 / 2021 Universal Reg..
PU
01:51pDANONE : publishes its 2021 Universal Registration Document
PU
01:42pDANONE : publishes its 2021 Universal Registration Document
AQ
01:29pAirbus taps Delta in drive to develop hydrogen-powered plane
RE
01:11pCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Reporting on share buyback transactions carried out between Ma..
PU
01:11pDANONE : 2021 Universal Registration Document
PU
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings CAC 40
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 9.312 Real-time Quote.5.05%
ATOS SE 28.02 Real-time Quote.3.78%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 30.02 Real-time Quote.2.77%
ENGIE 12.086 Real-time Quote.2.60%
PERNOD RICARD 187.75 Real-time Quote.2.60%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 63.25 Real-time Quote.-1.39%
KLÉPIERRE 23.18 Real-time Quote.-1.99%
BNP PARIBAS 53.05 Real-time Quote.-2.39%
STELLANTIS N.V. 14.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.42%
ALSTOM 20.98 Real-time Quote.-2.83%
Heatmap :