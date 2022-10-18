Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-10-18 pm EDT
6067.00 PTS   +0.44%
After hours
+0.16%
6076.98 PTS
12:45pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 6067.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pEuropean Shares Extend Rally as ZEW Economic Sentiment Indicators Improve
MT
07:34aEuropean Bourses Track Higher Midday After UK Fiscal U-Turn
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 6067.00 -- Data Talk

10/18/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 26.34 points or 0.44% today to 6067.00


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 248.53 points or 4.27% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 17.75% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Off 17.75% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.87% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 9.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.75% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.87% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 1086.03 points or 15.18%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1245ET

ALSTOM 18.88 Real-time Quote.4.28%
LEGRAND 73.6 Real-time Quote.2.99%
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 40.765 Real-time Quote.2.80%
STELLANTIS N.V. 13.124 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.42%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 56.76 Real-time Quote.2.31%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 636.1 Real-time Quote.-0.25%
CAPGEMINI SE 165.25 Real-time Quote.-0.33%
SANOFI 81.71 Real-time Quote.-0.50%
TOTALENERGIES SE 52.12 Real-time Quote.-1.64%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 62.4 Real-time Quote.-2.68%