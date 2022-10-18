CAC 40 Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 6067.00 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 26.34 points or 0.44% today to 6067.00

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 248.53 points or 4.27% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 17.75% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Off 17.75% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.87% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 9.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.75% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.87% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 1086.03 points or 15.18%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

