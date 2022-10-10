CAC 40 Index Ends 0.45% Lower at 5840.55 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 26.39 points or 0.45% today to 5840.55

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 199.14 points or 3.30% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 20.82% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 20.82% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.88% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.82% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.88% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.36%

--Year-to-date it is down 1312.48 points or 18.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

