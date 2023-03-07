CAC 40 Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 7339.27 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 33.94 points or 0.46% today to 7339.27

--Largest one day point decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 1, 2023

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 0.50% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.46% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 29.28% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 23.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.46% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 11.29% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 865.51 points or 13.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1235ET