  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-03-07 pm EST
7339.27 PTS   -0.46%
After hours
+0.10%
7346.26 PTS
12:36pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 7339.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pHawkish US Fed Snaps French Stocks Rally
MT
12:04pStocks down as Powell comments knock confidence
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 7339.27 -- Data Talk

03/07/2023 | 12:36pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is down 33.94 points or 0.46% today to 7339.27


--Largest one day point decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 1, 2023

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 0.50% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.46% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 29.28% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 23.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.46% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 11.29% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 865.51 points or 13.37%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1235ET

News of the index components CAC 40
12:19pStellantis Picks Vehya as One of Preferred EV Charger Installers in US
MT
12:03pOrange Selected by Lucid for Connected Car Projects in Europe
MT
11:48aLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
GL
11:48aLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
GL
11:46aStrike to continue on all of TotalEnergies' sites - CGT
RE
10:52aBoeing 767 freighter, KC-46 tanker face delivery snags due to fuel tank problem
RE
10:35aAlstom-led consortium to provide integrated railway system for the Philippines' North-S..
AQ
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
DANONE 54.01 Real-time Quote.1.10%
SANOFI 89.96 Real-time Quote.0.87%
THALES 132.65 Real-time Quote.0.84%
AIR LIQUIDE 149.8 Real-time Quote.0.64%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1751 Real-time Quote.0.55%
BNP PARIBAS 63.92 Real-time Quote.-1.57%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 44.985 Real-time Quote.-1.81%
ARCELORMITTAL 29.415 Real-time Quote.-1.84%
MICHELIN (CGDE) 29.83 Real-time Quote.-1.99%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 60.8 Real-time Quote.-2.09%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor