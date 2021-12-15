CAC 40 Index Ends 0.47% Higher at 6927.63 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 32.32 points or 0.47% today to 6927.63
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
--Snaps a five trading day losing streak
--Off 3.20% from its record close of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Off 3.20% from its 52-week high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 28.45% from its 52-week low of 5393.34 hit Monday, Dec 21, 2020
--Rose 24.87% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.20% from its 2021 closing high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 28.31% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 3.07%
--Year-to-date it is up 1376.22 points or 24.79%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
