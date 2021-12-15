Log in
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/15 12:05:02 pm
6927.63 PTS   +0.47%
After hours
0.22%
6942.53 PTS
12:39pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.47% Higher at 6927.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:27aMarkets Wobble Pre-Bell as Investors Await Federal Reserve; Europe, Asia Trade Mixed
MT
06:38aEuropean Bourses Tracking Higher Midday Ahead of Central Bank Decisions
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.47% Higher at 6927.63 -- Data Talk

12/15/2021 | 12:39pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 32.32 points or 0.47% today to 6927.63

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Snaps a five trading day losing streak

--Off 3.20% from its record close of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Off 3.20% from its 52-week high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 28.45% from its 52-week low of 5393.34 hit Monday, Dec 21, 2020

--Rose 24.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.20% from its 2021 closing high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 28.31% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 1376.22 points or 24.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-21 1238ET

Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop CAC 40
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 108.28 Real-time Quote.6.18%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1599.5 Real-time Quote.2.53%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 31.46 Real-time Quote.2.28%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 52.71 Real-time Quote.2.25%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 42.63 Real-time Quote.2.21%
SAFRAN 98.5 Real-time Quote.-2.05%
ALSTOM 29.46 Real-time Quote.-2.35%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 57.48 Real-time Quote.-2.36%
AIRBUS SE 99.99 Real-time Quote.-2.45%
CARREFOUR 15.205 Real-time Quote.-5.35%
Heatmap :