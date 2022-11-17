CAC 40 Index Ends 0.47% Lower at 6576.12 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 31.10 points or 0.47% today to 6576.12

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 65.54 points or 0.99% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 10.85% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Off 10.85% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.84% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 7.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.85% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.84% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.94%

--Year-to-date it is down 576.91 points or 8.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1235ET