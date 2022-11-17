CAC 40 Index Ends 0.47% Lower at 6576.12 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 31.10 points or 0.47% today to 6576.12
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 65.54 points or 0.99% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
--Off 10.85% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022
--Off 10.85% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 15.84% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 7.92% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.85% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 15.84% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 4.94%
--Year-to-date it is down 576.91 points or 8.07%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-17-22 1235ET