    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-11-17 pm EST
6576.12 PTS   -0.47%
After hours
+0.40%
6602.23 PTS
Eurozone Inflation, UK's Autumn Budget Drag Equities Mostly Lower at Closing
MT
Asian Equities Slide, UK Budget Bump European Bourses Into Red Midday
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 6607.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.47% Lower at 6576.12 -- Data Talk

11/17/2022 | 12:36pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is down 31.10 points or 0.47% today to 6576.12


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 65.54 points or 0.99% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 10.85% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Off 10.85% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.84% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 7.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.85% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.84% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.94%

--Year-to-date it is down 576.91 points or 8.07%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1235ET

Chart CAC 40
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Rankings
RENAULT 32.78 Real-time Quote.2.31%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 24.08 Real-time Quote.0.84%
BNP PARIBAS 52.51 Real-time Quote.0.81%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1453.5 Real-time Quote.0.76%
KERING 540.4 Real-time Quote.0.45%
VIVENDI SE 8.422 Real-time Quote.-1.80%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 52.12 Real-time Quote.-1.90%
MICHELIN (CGDE) 25.99 Real-time Quote.-1.96%
ALSTOM 24.77 Real-time Quote.-3.20%
BOUYGUES SA 28.49 Real-time Quote.-6.50%