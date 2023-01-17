Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-01-17 pm EST
7077.16 PTS   +0.48%
After hours
+0.01%
7077.79 PTS
Summary 
Summary

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.48% Higher at 7077.16 -- Data Talk

01/17/2023 | 12:37pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 33.85 points or 0.48% today to 7077.16


--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 208.02 points or 3.03% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 4.06% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Off 1.63% from its 52-week high of 7194.16 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 24.67% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 0.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.32% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 9.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 603.40 points or 9.32%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1236ET

12:54pLVMH Shines, Helps French Bourse Extend Winning Streak
MT
12:37pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.48% Higher at 7077.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pEuropean Markets Close Mixed Tuesday as Inflation Woes Take Center Stage at Davos
MT
11:56aMilan all green; Mib touches close to 26,000
AN
11:54aFTSE 100's quest for record hits stumbling block
AN
07:14aStocks fall; Ocado hit by disappointing update
AN
06:40aRecession, Earnings Caution Drives European Bourses Lower Midday
MT
06:26aFrench Stocks' Rally Ends Midday Tuesday After Chinese Economy Skids To Record Low
MT
03:58aStocks in the red as inflation slashes UK wages
AN
02:30aFutures down; focus on Bank of Japan
AN
News of the index components CAC 40
12:29pTOTALENERGIES : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
12:28pDANONE : Gets a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
12:06pUK Court of Appeal Rejects Case Against Cabo Delgado LNG
AQ
11:56aMilan all green; Mib touches close to 26,000
AN
10:21aSchneider Electric Appoints Shitiz Agarwal, Vice President, Power Systems, Sales and Op..
AQ
10:01aTotalEnergies Increases Offshore Wind Investments
AQ
10:01aTotalEnergies - Brazil Launch of the Lapa South-West Project
AQ
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
L'ORÉAL 387 Real-time Quote.2.53%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 38.725 Real-time Quote.1.99%
RENAULT 38.02 Real-time Quote.1.89%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 66.06 Real-time Quote.1.79%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1658 Real-time Quote.1.78%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 24.565 Real-time Quote.-0.91%
KERING 555.1 Real-time Quote.-0.98%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 62.7 Real-time Quote.-1.07%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 27.08 Real-time Quote.-1.42%
ENGIE 12.472 Real-time Quote.-5.47%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor