CAC 40 Index Ends 0.48% Higher at 7077.16 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 33.85 points or 0.48% today to 7077.16

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 208.02 points or 3.03% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 4.06% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Off 1.63% from its 52-week high of 7194.16 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 24.67% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 0.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.32% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 9.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 603.40 points or 9.32%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1236ET