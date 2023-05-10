The CAC 40 Index is down 35.97 points or 0.49% today to 7361.20

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 79.71 points or 1.07% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Off 2.85% from its record close of 7577.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Off 2.85% from its 52-week high of 7577.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 29.67% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 17.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.85% from its 2023 closing high of 7577.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 11.63% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.74%

--Year-to-date it is up 887.44 points or 13.71%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-23 1243ET