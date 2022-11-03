CAC 40 Index Ends 0.54% Lower at 6243.28 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 33.60 points or 0.54% today to 6243.28

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 84.97 points or 1.34% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 15.36% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Off 15.36% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.98% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.36% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 9.98% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 909.75 points or 12.72%

