    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  01:05 2022-11-03 pm EDT
6243.28 PTS   -0.54%
After hours
-0.16%
6233.53 PTS
01:36pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.54% Lower at 6243.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:50pEuropean Bourses Close Mostly Lower as EU Unemployment Rate Declines
MT
05:20aLONDON MARKET OPEN: BT results disappoint; pound falls on Fed outlook
AN
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.54% Lower at 6243.28 -- Data Talk

11/03/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 33.60 points or 0.54% today to 6243.28


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 84.97 points or 1.34% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 15.36% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Off 15.36% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.98% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.36% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 9.98% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 909.75 points or 12.72%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 1335ET

All news about CAC 40
01:36pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.54% Lower at 6243.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:50pEuropean Bourses Close Mostly Lower as EU Unemployment Rate Declines
MT
05:20aLONDON MARKET OPEN: BT results disappoint; pound falls on Fed outlook
AN
11/02European Stocks Close Lower as Eurozone Manufacturing Data Disappoints
MT
11/02CAC 40 Index Ends 0.81% Lower at 6276.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/02European Bourses Firm Midday Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Policy Statement
MT
11/02LONDON MARKET OPEN: Aston Martin downgrades outlook; warns on costs
AN
11/01CAC 40 Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 6328.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/01European Shares Close Higher Tuesday; Swiss Consumer Confidence Hits All-time Low
MT
11/01LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks kick off new month on a cheerful note
AN
News of the index components CAC 40
01:50pBNP PARIBAS : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
01:33pSociete Generale : appoints Stéphane Landon as Group Chief Risk Officer
PU
01:33pSchneider Electric : Successful issue of two bonds, totalling 1,100 million
PU
01:23pThales : Présentation investisseurs - novembre 2022 (en anglais uniquement)
PU
01:17p3 recent fatalities bring Takata air bag death toll to 32
AQ
01:13pBnp Paribas : 6th amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document
PU
12:53pCarrefour : Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions 2022 10 ..
PU
