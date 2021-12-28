CAC 40 Index Ends 0.57% Higher at 7181.11 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 40.72 points or 0.57% today to 7181.11

--A new record close

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 94.53 points or 1.33% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Up 33.00% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 27.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 33.00% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.84%

--Year-to-date it is up 1629.70 points or 29.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

