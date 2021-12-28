Log in
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/28 12:05:02 pm
7181.11 PTS   +0.57%
After hours
-0.12%
7172.55 PTS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News of the index components

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.57% Higher at 7181.11 -- Data Talk

12/28/2021 | 12:36pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 40.72 points or 0.57% today to 7181.11

--A new record close

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 94.53 points or 1.33% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Up 33.00% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 27.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 33.00% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.84%

--Year-to-date it is up 1629.70 points or 29.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1235ET

12:56pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Mixed as Tech Sector Pulls Back, Travel Shares Recover
MT
12:38pUS Stocks Mixed as Techs Pull Back, Travel Shares Recover
MT
12:38pEuropean Stocks Rise Amid Thin Trade, Concerns Over New COVID-19 Measures
MT
12:36pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.57% Higher at 7181.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/27MIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Extend Gains as Holiday Spending Rises
MT
12/27European Stocks Gain Amid Omicron Curbs; French Unemployment Drops
MT
12/27CAC 40 Index Ends 0.76% Higher at 7140.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/27Equities Extend Gains Midday as Holiday Spending Rises, Travel Shares Hit
MT
12/27MIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Extend Gains as Holiday Spending Rises; Travel Shares Hit
MT
12/24CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.31% Higher at 7086.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components CAC 40
12:27pTELEPERFORMANCE : acquires Senture, a significant BPO* operator for government services in..
PU
11:37aARCELORMITTAL : S.A., - Designated person notification
PU
08:47aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : The Next Evolution of IT Space Management for Colocation Providers an..
PU
07:45aDesignated person notification
AQ
02:17aTELEPERFORMANCE : Elevating Digital Transformation Initiatives, Today
PU
12/27THE YEAR IN REVIEW : Major Events in 2021
PU
12/27BNP's Italian bank, unions spar over strike take-up
RE
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop CAC 40
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 32.58 Real-time Quote.2.74%
ENGIE 13.124 Real-time Quote.1.58%
CARREFOUR 15.915 Real-time Quote.1.08%
AIRBUS SE 113.42 Real-time Quote.0.96%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 187.76 Real-time Quote.0.94%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 110.48 Real-time Quote.-0.18%
RENAULT 30.05 Real-time Quote.-0.41%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 60.88 Real-time Quote.-0.47%
