CAC 40 Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 7023.80 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 41.84 points or 0.60% today to 7023.80

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 236.01 points or 3.48% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.78% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 4.78% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 30.09% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 27.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.78% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.48% from its 2022 closing low of 6787.79 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 129.23 points or 1.81%

