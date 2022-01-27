Log in
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/27 12:05:02 pm
7023.8 PTS   +0.60%
After hours
-0.10%
7016.93 PTS
12:39pEuropean Stocks End Higher Following US Fed's Hawkish Stance
MT
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 7023.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:41aEuropean Bourses Edge Lower Midday on Federal Reserve Outlook
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 7023.80 -- Data Talk

01/27/2022 | 12:38pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 41.84 points or 0.60% today to 7023.80


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 236.01 points or 3.48% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.78% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 4.78% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 30.09% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 27.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.78% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.48% from its 2022 closing low of 6787.79 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 129.23 points or 1.81%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-22 1237ET

All news about CAC 40
01/25European Bourses Close Higher on Corporate Earnings
MT
01/25CAC 40 Index Ends 0.74% Higher at 6837.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/25'WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON?' : Russia war threat shakes Ukraine's faith in ties with Germany
RE
01/25Camden National's Q4 Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
12:38pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Main represented figures for the 12 months-ended December 31st, 201..
PU
12:36pLVMH CFO Says United States Is Now Top Country For Group Sales, With 26% Of Total In 20..
RE
12:26pLVMH 2021 Earnings Surged as Top Line Keeps Gaining Pace
DJ
11:57aVuitton, Dior lead soaring sales at LVMH
RE
11:54aBNP Paribas Starts Trading Four ETFs On Xetra, Börse Frankfurt
MT
11:46aNew records for LVMH in 2021
AQ
11:23aNestle Nescafe Deploys EcoStruxure(TM) Asset Advisor to Ensure Always-on Operational Re..
AQ
More news
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop CAC 40
SANOFI 94.89 Real-time Quote.3.21%
ENGIE 13.672 Real-time Quote.2.23%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 40.57 Real-time Quote.2.02%
CARREFOUR 17.825 Real-time Quote.1.86%
ORANGE 10.326 Real-time Quote.1.69%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1292.5 Real-time Quote.-1.64%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 324.6 Real-time Quote.-1.76%
ALSTOM 31.59 Real-time Quote.-2.29%
WORLDLINE 42 Real-time Quote.-2.48%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 41.06 Real-time Quote.-2.74%
