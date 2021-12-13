Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/13 12:05:02 pm
6942.91 PTS   -0.70%
After hours
0.09%
6949.34 PTS
12:36pEuropean Stocks End Lower As Banks Set to Release Monetary Policy Decisions
MT
06:44aEuropean Bourses Track Higher Ahead Big Central Bank Policy Week
MT
12/10CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.34% Higher at 6991.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.70% Lower at 6942.91 -- Data Talk

12/13/2021 | 12:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is down 48.77 points or 0.70% today to 6942.91

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 122.48 points or 1.73% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 2.99% from its record close of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Off 2.99% from its 52-week high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 28.73% from its 52-week low of 5393.34 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 25.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.99% from its 2021 closing high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 28.59% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 1391.50 points or 25.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 1239ET

All news about CAC 40
12:36pEuropean Stocks End Lower As Banks Set to Release Monetary Policy Decisions
MT
06:44aEuropean Bourses Track Higher Ahead Big Central Bank Policy Week
MT
12/10CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.34% Higher at 6991.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/10European Bourses Close Lower Following US Inflation Data
MT
12/10European Bourses Track Lower Midday Ahead of US CPI Report
MT
12/09European Stocks End Largely Lower as England Moves to Renew Certain COVID-19 Curbs
MT
12/09CAC 40 Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 7008.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/08European Bourses Close Largely Lower as Investors Monitor Developments Around Omicron V..
MT
12/07CAC 40 Index Ends 2.91% Higher at 7065.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/07European Bourses Close Higher as Omicron Concerns Fade
MT
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
12:34pRenault and unions to sign three-year deal, union sources say
RE
12:25pDANONE : Gets a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
12:16pCREDIT AGRICOLE S A : ESG Presentation - CACIB Global Sustainable Finance Conference
PU
12:16pCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Saint-Gobain exits plumbing, heating and sanityware products s..
PU
12:06pSOCIETE GENERALE : Report on share buyback (from 06 to 10 December 2021)
PU
12:02pAirbus discloses share buyback transactions 6-10 December 2021
EQ
12:01pESSILORLUXOTTICA : Delisting of GrandVision on 10 January 2022
AQ
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop CAC 40
CARREFOUR 15.965 Real-time Quote.2.47%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 31.02 Real-time Quote.0.91%
ORANGE 8.996 Real-time Quote.0.80%
LEGRAND 101.45 Real-time Quote.0.55%
AIR LIQUIDE 154.98 Real-time Quote.0.30%
THALES 71.72 Real-time Quote.-1.81%
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 58.58 Real-time Quote.-2.06%
AIRBUS SE 103.08 Real-time Quote.-2.37%
SAFRAN 100.68 Real-time Quote.-3.02%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 58.09 Real-time Quote.-3.79%
Heatmap :