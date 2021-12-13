CAC 40 Index Ends 0.70% Lower at 6942.91 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 48.77 points or 0.70% today to 6942.91
--Down for four consecutive trading days
--Down 122.48 points or 1.73% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days
--Down six of the past eight trading days
--Off 2.99% from its record close of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
--Off 2.99% from its 52-week high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 28.73% from its 52-week low of 5393.34 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020
--Rose 25.60% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.99% from its 2021 closing high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 28.59% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 3.30%
--Year-to-date it is up 1391.50 points or 25.07%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
