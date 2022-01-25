CAC 40 Index Ends 0.74% Higher at 6837.96 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 50.17 points or 0.74% today to 6837.96

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 7.30% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 7.30% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 26.65% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan 29, 2021

--Rose 23.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.30% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.74% from its 2022 closing low of 6787.79 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 315.07 points or 4.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

