    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/25 12:05:02 pm
6837.96 PTS   +0.74%
After hours
-0.44%
6808.1 PTS
12:47pEuropean Bourses Close Higher on Corporate Earnings
MT
12:35pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.74% Higher at 6837.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:05p'WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON?' : Russia war threat shakes Ukraine's faith in ties with Germany
RE
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.74% Higher at 6837.96 -- Data Talk

01/25/2022 | 12:35pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 50.17 points or 0.74% today to 6837.96


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 7.30% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 7.30% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 26.65% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan 29, 2021

--Rose 23.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.30% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.74% from its 2022 closing low of 6787.79 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 315.07 points or 4.40%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1234ET

Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop CAC 40
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 63.67 Real-time Quote.3.38%
BNP PARIBAS 62.06 Real-time Quote.3.26%
RENAULT 33.4 Real-time Quote.3.15%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 32.04 Real-time Quote.2.97%
TOTALENERGIES SE 49.105 Real-time Quote.2.48%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 42.24 Real-time Quote.-1.02%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 86.95 Real-time Quote.-1.17%
PERNOD RICARD 190.65 Real-time Quote.-1.22%
STELLANTIS N.V. 16.561 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.35%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 325.7 Real-time Quote.-1.66%
