CAC 40 Index Ends 0.74% Lower at 6741.59 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 50.57 points or 0.74% today to 6741.59

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 8.61% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 8.61% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 13.06% from its 52-week low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 11.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.61% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 13.06% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.24%

--Year-to-date it is down 411.44 points or 5.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

