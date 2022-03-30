Log in
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/30 12:05:02 pm EDT
6741.59 PTS   -0.74%
After hours
-0.01%
6741.13 PTS
12:42pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.74% Lower at 6741.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pEuropean Stocks Mostly Lower as Investors Monitor Ukraine-Russia War
MT
07:37aEuropean Bourses Track Lower on Ukraine, Natural Gas Outlook
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.74% Lower at 6741.59 -- Data Talk

03/30/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 50.57 points or 0.74% today to 6741.59


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 8.61% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 8.61% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 13.06% from its 52-week low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 11.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.61% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 13.06% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.24%

--Year-to-date it is down 411.44 points or 5.75%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 1241ET

Chart CAC 40
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings CAC 40
TOTALENERGIES SE 46.965 Real-time Quote.2.52%
PERNOD RICARD 197 Real-time Quote.2.05%
THALES 114.25 Real-time Quote.1.96%
SANOFI 93.58 Real-time Quote.1.72%
CARREFOUR 19.535 Real-time Quote.1.45%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 25.365 Real-time Quote.-2.48%
ALSTOM 21.82 Real-time Quote.-2.72%
MICHELIN (CGDE) 123.25 Real-time Quote.-2.88%
RENAULT 24.74 Real-time Quote.-3.85%
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 55.45 Real-time Quote.-4.26%
Heatmap :