    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-07-27 pm EDT
6257.94 PTS   +0.75%
After hours
-0.27%
6241.23 PTS
12:36pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.75% Higher at 6257.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pEuropean Bourses Close Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
07:43aEuropean Bourses Track Higher Midday Ahead of Federal Reserve Policy Statement
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.75% Higher at 6257.94 -- Data Talk

07/27/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 46.49 points or 0.75% today to 6257.94


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 15.16% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 15.16% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.99% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 5.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.16% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.99% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.66%

--Year-to-date it is down 895.09 points or 12.51%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1236ET

