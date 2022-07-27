CAC 40 Index Ends 0.75% Higher at 6257.94 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 46.49 points or 0.75% today to 6257.94

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 15.16% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 15.16% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.99% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 5.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.16% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.99% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.66%

--Year-to-date it is down 895.09 points or 12.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1236ET