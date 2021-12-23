Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/23 12:05:02 pm
7106.15 PTS   +0.77%
After hours
-0.12%
7097.55 PTS
12:37pEuropean Stocks Close Higher as Investors Optimistic About Economy After Data Offset Fears Around Omicron
MT
12:32pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 7106.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:39aEuropean Bourses Gain Midday as Omicron Concerns Fade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 7106.15 -- Data Talk

12/23/2021 | 12:32pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 54.48 points or 0.77% today to 7106.15

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 236.05 points or 3.44% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 0.71% from its record close of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 0.71% from its 52-week high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 31.61% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 28.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.71% from its 2021 closing high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 31.61% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 1554.74 points or 28.01%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1231ET

All news about CAC 40
12:37pEuropean Stocks Close Higher as Investors Optimistic About Economy After Data Offset Fe..
MT
12:32pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 7106.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:39aEuropean Bourses Gain Midday as Omicron Concerns Fade
MT
12/22European Stocks Gain Amid UK Daily COVID Case Record, Continent Travel Curbs as Ryanair..
MT
12/22CAC 40 Index Ends 1.24% Higher at 7051.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/22Wall Street Set for Negative Open After Breaking Three-Day Losing Streak
MT
12/22European Bourses Track Higher Midday on Fading Omicron Concerns
MT
12/21Camden National Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11% to $0.40 a Share, Payable Jan. 31 to S..
MT
12/21Equities Rebound Midday as Nike, Micron Surge After Upside Results
MT
12/21European Bourses End Higher Amid Latest Economic Data as Markets Track Omicron Developm..
MT
News of the index components CAC 40
12:31pArticle 17
AQ
11:07aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : · December 23, 2021 Highlights from in 2021
PU
10:22aDodge Announces New Direct Connection Performance Parts Lineup, Parts Catalog and Techn..
AQ
09:37aTELEPERFORMANCE : to Support Cloud Campus Growth by Opening an Office in Belgium
PU
08:47aTHALES : on board France's 169 Guépard helicopters
PU
08:47aBNP PARIBAS : Financing deep tech - a challenge taken up by BNP Paribas at « Hello Tomorro..
PU
08:27aENGIE : What are Power Purchase Agreements?
PU
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop CAC 40
SAFRAN 107.04 Real-time Quote.2.37%
RENAULT 29.795 Real-time Quote.2.13%
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 61.06 Real-time Quote.1.83%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 170.78 Real-time Quote.1.69%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 12.44 Real-time Quote.1.53%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 52.63 Real-time Quote.-0.06%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 31.74 Real-time Quote.-0.09%
ORANGE 9.349 Real-time Quote.-0.26%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1533 Real-time Quote.-1.13%
ARCELORMITTAL 28.36 Real-time Quote.-2.04%
Heatmap :