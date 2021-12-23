CAC 40 Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 7106.15 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 54.48 points or 0.77% today to 7106.15

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 236.05 points or 3.44% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 0.71% from its record close of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 0.71% from its 52-week high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 31.61% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 28.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.71% from its 2021 closing high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 31.61% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 1554.74 points or 28.01%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

