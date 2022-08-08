Log in
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-08-08 pm EDT
6524.44 PTS   +0.80%
After hours
-0.22%
6510.28 PTS
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.80% Higher at 6524.44 -- Data Talk

08/08/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 52.09 points or 0.80% today to 6524.44


--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 11.55% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, June 6, 2022

--Off 11.55% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.59% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 4.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.55% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.59% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.18%

--Year-to-date it is down 628.59 points or 8.79%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-22 1238ET

Chart CAC 40
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings CAC 40
STELLANTIS N.V. 14.722 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.72%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 50.3 Real-time Quote.2.40%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 24.47 Real-time Quote.2.00%
TOTALENERGIES SE 49.82 Real-time Quote.1.90%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 314.6 Real-time Quote.1.85%
THALES 123.15 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 37.4 Real-time Quote.-0.53%
ORANGE 10.064 Real-time Quote.-0.55%
SANOFI 96.85 Real-time Quote.-0.68%
BNP PARIBAS 48.505 Real-time Quote.-0.69%
Heatmap :