CAC 40 Index Ends 0.80% Higher at 6524.44 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 52.09 points or 0.80% today to 6524.44

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 11.55% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, June 6, 2022

--Off 11.55% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.59% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 4.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.55% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.59% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.18%

--Year-to-date it is down 628.59 points or 8.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

