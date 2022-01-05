Log in
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/05 12:05:02 pm
7376.37 PTS   +0.81%
After hours
-0.26%
7357.3 PTS
12:47pEuropean Stocks Close Higher Ahead of Federal Reserve's Minutes From December Meeting
MT
12:35pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 7376.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:22pEUROPE : Carmakers put European stocks on road to record-high close
RE
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 7376.37 -- Data Talk

01/05/2022 | 12:35pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 58.96 points or 0.81% today to 7376.37

--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 223.34 points or 3.12% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up nine of the past 12 trading days

--Up 36.62% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 31.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.21% from its 2022 closing low of 7217.22 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 223.34 points or 3.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-22 1234ET

All news about CAC 40
06:36aEuropean Bourses Edge Higher Ahead of Federal Reserve Minutes Release
MT
04:13aStock market optimism falters; higher U.S. yields hit tech stocks
RE
01/04CAC 40 Index Ends 1.39% Higher at 7317.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/04European Bourses End Mostly Higher on Subsiding Fears Around Omicron's Impact on Econom..
MT
01/04Europe Bourses Track Higher Midday as New Year Rally Extends
MT
01/03Camden National Corp to Buy Back Up to 5% of Its Shares
MT
01/03European Stocks Off to Positive Start to New Year
MT
News of the index components CAC 40
12:35p Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES
AQ
12:30pUNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : termination of the liquidity facility with Rothschild Martin M..
AQ
12:16pNew GM electric truck faces competition and skeptical buyers
AQ
12:08pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Information sur le nombre de CDI (CHESS Depositary Interest) a..
PU
12:00pHalf-year report on Worldline SA's liquidity contract - H2 2021
AQ
11:46aStrong demand for Crédit Agricole S.A.'s issuance of USD 1,250m Undated Deeply Subordin..
AQ
10:58aSTELLANTIS N : Amazon and Stellantis Collaborate to Introduce Customer-Centric Connected E..
PU
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop CAC 40
RENAULT 34 Real-time Quote.5.31%
CARREFOUR 17.25 Real-time Quote.5.09%
STELLANTIS N.V. 18.349 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.58%
KERING 740.8 Real-time Quote.2.96%
ALSTOM 32.74 Real-time Quote.2.92%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 50.53 Real-time Quote.-0.59%
L'ORÉAL 428.2 Real-time Quote.-0.74%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 100.44 Real-time Quote.-1.06%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 32.19 Real-time Quote.-1.38%
CAPGEMINI SE 212.6 Real-time Quote.-2.12%
Heatmap :