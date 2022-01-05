CAC 40 Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 7376.37 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 58.96 points or 0.81% today to 7376.37

--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 223.34 points or 3.12% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up nine of the past 12 trading days

--Up 36.62% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 31.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.21% from its 2022 closing low of 7217.22 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 223.34 points or 3.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

