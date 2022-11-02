Advanced search
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.81% Lower at 6276.88 -- Data Talk

11/02/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 51.37 points or 0.81% today to 6276.88


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 14.91% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 14.91% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.57% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 9.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.91% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.57% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 876.15 points or 12.25%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1336ET

01:12pAXA's Nine-month Revenue Jumps 2% to $77 Billion
MT
01:07pTotal Energies Reaffirms Business in Renewable Energies
AQ
01:04pAXA Nine-Month Revenue Ticks Up; Flags $395 Million in Hurricane Ian Losses
DJ
12:55pAxa : 9M22 Activity Indicators
PU
12:55pAxa : published an Investor Presentation on its implementation of IFRS 17 and IFRS9
PU
12:55pAxa : a publié une présentation aux investisseurs sur la mise en oeuvre de IFRS 17 et IFRS..
PU
12:45pThales : and SMRT Trains to enhance reliability and sustainability of Singapore metro line..
PU
