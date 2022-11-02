CAC 40 Index Ends 0.81% Lower at 6276.88 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 51.37 points or 0.81% today to 6276.88

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 14.91% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 14.91% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.57% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 9.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.91% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.57% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 876.15 points or 12.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

