    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-08-29 pm EDT
6222.28 PTS   -0.83%
After hours
+0.29%
6240.31 PTS
07:40aEuropean Bourses Sag Under Hawkish Federal Reserve Messaging
MT
08/26European Stocks End the Week Deep in the Red on US Fed Chair's Hawkish Tone
MT
08/26CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.41% Lower at 6274.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.83% Lower at 6222.28 -- Data Talk

08/29/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 51.98 points or 0.83% today to 6222.28


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 164.48 points or 2.58% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 15.65% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 15.65% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.37% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.65% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.37% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.51%

--Year-to-date it is down 930.75 points or 13.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1247ET

All news about CAC 40
News of the index components CAC 40
11:58aFUEL CRISIS : How to fight the new threat to industrial business continuity and sustainabi..
PU
11:53aSOCIETE GENERALE : Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a s..
GL
11:50aBOUYGUES : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
11:49aBOUYGUES : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
11:46aDisclosure of transactions in own shares from August 22th to August 26th, 2022
GL
11:45aDisclosure of transactions in own shares from August 22th to August 26th, 2022
AQ
11:37aLVMH CTO Antoine Tessier Joins Bonder's Advisory Board Exclusively to Revolutionize the..
AQ
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings CAC 40
ARCELORMITTAL 24.21 Real-time Quote.2.87%
RENAULT 27.985 Real-time Quote.2.12%
ORANGE 10.2 Real-time Quote.1.74%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 52.09 Real-time Quote.1.01%
STELLANTIS N.V. 13.87 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.95%
CAPGEMINI SE 174.5 Real-time Quote.-2.19%
KERING 517.1 Real-time Quote.-2.23%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 38.615 Real-time Quote.-2.38%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 281.1 Real-time Quote.-2.73%
ENGIE 12.2 Real-time Quote.-4.33%
