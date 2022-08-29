CAC 40 Index Ends 0.83% Lower at 6222.28 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 51.98 points or 0.83% today to 6222.28

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 164.48 points or 2.58% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 15.65% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 15.65% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.37% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.65% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.37% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.51%

--Year-to-date it is down 930.75 points or 13.01%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

