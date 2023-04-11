CAC 40 Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 7390.28 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 65.53 points or 0.89% today to 7390.28

--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 30, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 73.98 points or 1.01% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Up 30.18% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 13.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.07% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 916.52 points or 14.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

