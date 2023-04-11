Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
7390.28 PTS   +0.89%
After hours
+0.19%
7404.42 PTS
12:46pImproved Investor Sentiment, IMF Growth Revisions Boost European Bourses
MT
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 7390.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:02pStocks buoyant despite gloomy IMF prediction
AN
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 7390.28 -- Data Talk

04/11/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 65.53 points or 0.89% today to 7390.28


--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 30, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 73.98 points or 1.01% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Up 30.18% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 13.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.07% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 916.52 points or 14.16%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1237ET

All news about CAC 40
12:46pImproved Investor Sentiment, IMF Growth Revisions Boost European Bourses
MT
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 7390.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:02pStocks buoyant despite gloomy IMF prediction
AN
11:58aStock markets up despite downward revision of IMF estimates
AN
07:43aIMF Report, Wall Street Cues Boost European Bourses Midday
MT
07:12aStocks up as IMF sees high rates as "temporary"
AN
06:30aFrench Bourse Gain Continues Post-Easter Holiday on Subdued Inflation Growth in China
MT
05:58aMib on monthly highs; Saipem leading the way
AN
04:08aStrong start to new week as miners lift FTSE 100
AN
04:00aStock exchanges in the green; good buying with Stellantis
AN
News of the index components CAC 40
12:05pDanone expands in Specialized Nutrition in Poland with Promedica acquisition-source
RE
12:01pBnp Paribas Group : Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 3 to 7 ..
GL
12:01pBnp Paribas Group : Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 3 to 7 ..
GL
11:48aLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
GL
11:47aLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
AQ
11:46aBouygues : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
11:09aFord will retool Ontario factory to build EVs starting next year
RE
Chart CAC 40
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ARCELORMITTAL 26.86 Real-time Quote.4.39%
STELLANTIS N.V. 16.859 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.76%
SAINT-GOBAIN 50.42 Real-time Quote.2.79%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 146.46 Real-time Quote.2.68%
LEGRAND 80.42 Real-time Quote.2.29%
DANONE 59.15 Real-time Quote.-0.64%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 49.27 Real-time Quote.-0.65%
WORLDLINE 37.62 Real-time Quote.-0.66%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 71.1 Real-time Quote.-0.70%
SANOFI 101.5 Real-time Quote.-0.92%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor
