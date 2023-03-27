Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-03-27 pm EDT
7078.27 PTS   +0.90%
After hours
+0.16%
7089.87 PTS
12:32pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.90% Higher at 7078.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:10pMilan closes in green; purchases on Terna
AN
11:58aBanking sector fears ease; CMC Markets slumps
AN
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.90% Higher at 7078.27 -- Data Talk

03/27/2023 | 12:32pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 63.17 points or 0.90% today to 7078.27


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 4.04% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 4.00% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 24.69% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.00% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 7.33% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.61%

--Year-to-date it is up 604.51 points or 9.34%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1231ET

All news about CAC 40
12:32pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.90% Higher at 7078.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:10pMilan closes in green; purchases on Terna
AN
11:58aBanking sector fears ease; CMC Markets slumps
AN
11:47aBanks' Recovery, Lower Unemployment Drive Gain in French Bourse
MT
07:46aEasing Bank Jitters Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
07:28aSterling Vs Dollar Driven by Dollar Moves And May Recover
DJ
07:06aBank stocks get boost as SVB assets bought
AN
07:04aLower French Unemployment Boosts Stocks at Midday
MT
05:46aMib continues to rise, Prysmian leads the list
AN
04:59aUS Futures, European Stocks Rise as Markets Recover From Banking-Driven Fears
DJ
News of the index components CAC 40
12:47pUnibail-rodamco-westfield Se : Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unib..
GL
12:46pUnibail-rodamco-westfield Se : Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unib..
GL
12:01pTotalenergies Se : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
11:58aCredit Agricole S A : 2022 Universal Registration Document registered with the AMF under n..
PU
11:58aCredit Agricole S A : Information about the non-consolidated entites not included in the c..
PU
11:47aAirbus reports share buybacks for week starting 20 March 2023 
EQ
11:46aKering and Les Rencontres d'Arles will present the 2023 Women In Motion Award for Photo..
AQ
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 217.5 Real-time Quote.4.02%
RENAULT 36.495 Real-time Quote.2.95%
BNP PARIBAS 51.79 Real-time Quote.2.62%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 61.98 Real-time Quote.2.55%
STELLANTIS N.V. 16.295 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.47%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 37.005 Real-time Quote.-0.52%
CAPGEMINI SE 164.15 Real-time Quote.-0.94%
KERING 573.3 Real-time Quote.-1.24%
PERNOD RICARD 204.9 Real-time Quote.-1.35%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor
