CAC 40 Index Ends 0.90% Higher at 7078.27 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 63.17 points or 0.90% today to 7078.27

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 4.04% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 4.00% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 24.69% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.00% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 7.33% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.61%

--Year-to-date it is up 604.51 points or 9.34%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1231ET