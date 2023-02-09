Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-02-09 pm EST
7188.36 PTS   +0.96%
After hours
-0.11%
7180.66 PTS
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.96% Higher at 7188.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:26pEuropean Shares Gain, Swiss Stocks Buck Trend on Credit Suisse Drag
MT
12:02pPiazza Affari the best; MPS tops on the Mid
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.96% Higher at 7188.36 -- Data Talk

02/09/2023 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is up 68.53 points or 0.96% today to 7188.36


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 2.55% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.63% from its 52-week high of 7233.94 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up 26.63% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 1.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.63% from its 2023 closing high of 7233.94 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up 9.00% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.50%

--Year-to-date it is up 714.60 points or 11.04%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1237ET

All news about CAC 40
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.96% Higher at 7188.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:26pEuropean Shares Gain, Swiss Stocks Buck Trend on Credit Suisse Drag
MT
12:02pPiazza Affari the best; MPS tops on the Mid
AN
12:00pBoE chief lifts FTSE 100; Disney up in New York
AN
07:06aStandard Chartered takeover talks lift FTSE 100
AN
07:01aEarnings Results, Economic Reports Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
06:43aBusy Earnings Day Helps Paris Stocks Return to Green at Midday
MT
06:22aMib at annual high; TIM retracts
AN
04:14aBAT falls on sales miss; Entain hit by MGM remark
AN
03:47aUS Futures, European Stocks Rise as Markets Parse Fed Comments
DJ
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
12:35pL'Oreal Upbeat on 2023 Performance Amid Earnings Growth; Raises 2022 Dividend
DJ
12:31pAlstom opens national Training Academy in Derby
AQ
12:04pU.S. demand boosts L'Oreal fourth-quarter sales, China weighs
RE
12:02pL'oréal : News release: "2022 Annual Results"
GL
12:01pL'oréal : News release: "2022 Annual Results"
GL
09:52aRenault : Document AMF CP. 2023E884097
PU
09:50aChrysler, Dodge and Jeep Brand Vehicles Bring Home 19th Annual Vincentric Best Value in..
AQ
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 11.694 Real-time Quote.4.26%
LEGRAND 85.12 Real-time Quote.4.06%
STELLANTIS N.V. 15.678 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.68%
TOTALENERGIES SE 57.85 Real-time Quote.2.50%
RENAULT 41.84 Real-time Quote.2.41%
ORANGE 9.56 Real-time Quote.-0.58%
WORLDLINE 42.37 Real-time Quote.-0.66%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 267.9 Real-time Quote.-0.74%
AIR LIQUIDE 145.22 Real-time Quote.-0.97%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 172.1 Real-time Quote.-1.21%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor