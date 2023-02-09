CAC 40 Index Ends 0.96% Higher at 7188.36 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 68.53 points or 0.96% today to 7188.36

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 2.55% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.63% from its 52-week high of 7233.94 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up 26.63% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 1.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.63% from its 2023 closing high of 7233.94 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up 9.00% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.50%

--Year-to-date it is up 714.60 points or 11.04%

