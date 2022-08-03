Log in
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-08-03 pm EDT
6472.06 PTS   +0.97%
After hours
+0.17%
6483.10 PTS
12:42pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 6472.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:24pEurope Stocks Gain at Wednesday's Close; Swiss July Inflation Stable
MT
08:28aBMO On the Day Ahead in North America
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 6472.06 -- Data Talk

08/03/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 62.26 points or 0.97% today to 6472.06


--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up 10 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 12.26% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Off 12.26% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.68% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 4.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.26% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 11.68% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 680.97 points or 9.52%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1241ET

Heatmap :