CAC 40 Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 6472.06 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 62.26 points or 0.97% today to 6472.06

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up 10 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 12.26% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Off 12.26% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.68% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 4.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.26% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 11.68% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 680.97 points or 9.52%

