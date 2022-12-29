Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-12-29 pm EST
6573.47 PTS   +0.97%
After hours
+0.01%
6574.18 PTS
12:33pEuropean Bourses Close in the Green on Penultimate 2022 Trading Day
MT
12:29pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 6573.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:00pSquares in green; Mib above 24,000 points
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 6573.47 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is up 62.98 points or 0.97% today to 6573.47


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.88% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 10.88% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.79% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.88% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 15.79% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.45%

--Year-to-date it is down 579.56 points or 8.10%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1228ET

All news about CAC 40
12:33pEuropean Bourses Close in the Green on Penultimate 2022 Trading Day
MT
12:29pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 6573.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:00pSquares in green; Mib above 24,000 points
AN
11:57aUS Gains Push French Stocks Higher in Another Muted Trading Day in Europe
MT
11:54aFTSE 100 edges higher and New York stocks jump
AN
07:19aPending EU Move on China's Relaxed COVID-19 Restrictions Leads to Mixed European Market..
MT
07:16aCovid concerns in China drag stocks lower
AN
06:25aFrench Stocks Edge Higher Midday Thursday Amid China Reopening Jitters
MT
05:56aEuropean stock exchanges turn upward except London
AN
03:52aSea of red as investors fret over Covid in China
AN
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
10:54aSchneider Electric North America CTO Attends White House Electrification Summit
AQ
10:03aUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield Sells The Village in San Fernando Valley; Transaction takes U..
AQ
09:54aAlstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E877795
PU
06:04aArcelorMittal to Buy Polish Scrap Metal Recycling Business
MT
05:04aCredit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22877739
PU
05:04aCredit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22877738
PU
05:04aCredit Agricole S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22877737
PU
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 68.64 Real-time Quote.3.09%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 34.04 Real-time Quote.2.22%
STELLANTIS N.V. 13.401 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.16%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 33.51 Real-time Quote.2.13%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 24.35 Real-time Quote.1.76%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor