CAC 40 Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 6573.47 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 62.98 points or 0.97% today to 6573.47

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.88% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 10.88% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.79% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.88% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 15.79% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.45%

--Year-to-date it is down 579.56 points or 8.10%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1228ET