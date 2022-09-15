Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-09-15 pm EDT
6157.84 PTS   -1.04%
After hours
+0.34%
6178.72 PTS
12:58pEU Bourses Close Lower Thursday While FTSE 100 Edges Up
MT
12:48pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.04% Lower at 6157.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:14aWall Street Set to Open Mixed as Jobless Report Better Than Expected
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends 1.04% Lower at 6157.84 -- Data Talk

09/15/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 64.57 points or 1.04% today to 6157.84


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 175.75 points or 2.77% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 1, 2022

--Off 16.52% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 16.52% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.26% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 7.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.52% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.26% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 995.19 points or 13.91%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1247ET

