CAC 40 Index Ends 1.04% Lower at 6157.84 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 64.57 points or 1.04% today to 6157.84

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 175.75 points or 2.77% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 1, 2022

--Off 16.52% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 16.52% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.26% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 7.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.52% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.26% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 995.19 points or 13.91%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1247ET