    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-03-30 pm EDT
7263.37 PTS   +1.06%
After hours
-0.07%
7258.43 PTS
12:44pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.06% Higher at 7263.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pSharp Decline in German Inflation Drives European Equities Higher
MT
12:04pUpbeat Economic Sentiment, Lower German Inflation Drive French Stocks Higher
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends 1.06% Higher at 7263.37 -- Data Talk

03/30/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 76.38 points or 1.06% today to 7263.37


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 248.27 points or 3.54% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, March 23, 2023 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 1.53% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 1.49% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 27.95% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 9.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.49% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 10.14% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.06%

--Year-to-date it is up 789.61 points or 12.20%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1243ET

News of the index components CAC 40
11:48aArianeGroup CEO to step down, La Tribune reports
RE
10:49aAlstom and Irish Rail reveal full-size model of DART+ carriage in Dublin
AQ
10:49aAlstom delivers 300th WAG12B electric locomotive to Indian Railways from Nagpur Depot
AQ
09:58aTakeaways from AP examination of Peru carbon credit program
AQ
09:54a‘gone Wrong' : Doubts on carbon-credit program in Peru forest
AQ
09:44aAirbus provides update on discussions with Atos
AQ
09:14aStmicroelectronics N : reveals STM32 programming/debug probe with extended power-measureme..
PU
More news
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 49.28 Real-time Quote.4.41%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 20.775 Real-time Quote.3.20%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 37.28 Real-time Quote.3.18%
CAPGEMINI SE 170.5 Real-time Quote.2.93%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 153.1 Real-time Quote.2.74%
SAFRAN 136.96 Real-time Quote.-0.36%
THALES 136.5 Real-time Quote.-0.62%
DANONE 56.59 Real-time Quote.-0.79%
SANOFI 99.43 Real-time Quote.-1.55%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor
