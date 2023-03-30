CAC 40 Index Ends 1.06% Higher at 7263.37 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 76.38 points or 1.06% today to 7263.37

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 248.27 points or 3.54% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, March 23, 2023 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 1.53% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 1.49% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 27.95% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 9.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.49% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 10.14% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.06%

--Year-to-date it is up 789.61 points or 12.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

03-30-23 1243ET