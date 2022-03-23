Log in
CAC 40 Index Ends 1.17% Lower at 6581.43 -- Data Talk

03/23/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 77.98 points or 1.17% today to 6581.43


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.78% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 10.78% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.66% from its 52-week low of 5947.29 hit Wednesday, March 24, 2021

--Rose 10.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.78% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 10.37% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.16%

--Year-to-date it is down 571.60 points or 7.99%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1449ET

