    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-07-28 pm EDT
6339.21 PTS   +1.30%
After hours
+0.33%
6360.30 PTS
12:30pEuropean Shares in the Green as Heavyweight Companies Report Earnings
MT
07:39aEuropean Bourses Track Higher After Federal Reserve Increase
MT
07/27CAC 40 Index Ends 0.75% Higher at 6257.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 1.30% Higher at 6339.21 -- Data Talk

07/28/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 81.27 points or 1.30% today to 6339.21.


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 127.76 points or 2.06% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 14.06% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 14.06% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.39% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 4.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.06% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 9.39% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 813.82 points or 11.38%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1241ET

All news about CAC 40
12:30pEuropean Shares in the Green as Heavyweight Companies Report Earnings
MT
07:39aEuropean Bourses Track Higher After Federal Reserve Increase
MT
07/27CAC 40 Index Ends 0.75% Higher at 6257.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/27European Bourses Close Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
07/27European Bourses Track Higher Midday Ahead of Federal Reserve Policy Statement
MT
07/27EUROPE : Strong results boost European shares ahead of Fed meeting; LVMH slides
RE
07/26CAC 40 Index Ends 0.42% Lower at 6211.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/26European Bourses Lower at Tuesday's Close as IMF Cuts Economic Outlook for UK, Eurozone
MT
07/26Camden National Q2 Profits Decline, Revenue Rises
MT
07/26Earnings Flash (CAC) CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION Reports Q2 EPS $1.02
MT
News of the index components CAC 40
12:37pL'OREAL : Download the news release of 28 July 2022 (PDF 354.94 KB)
PU
12:37pVIVENDI : Hi 2022 Results
PU
12:29pAIR LIQUIDE(L) : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
12:11pL'Oreal bucks trend with Chinese sales growth in Q2
RE
12:07pCAPGEMINI : H1 2022performance
PU
12:04pCapgemini Upgrades FY22 Revenue Outlook on Double-Digit H1 Growth
MT
12:01pL'ORÉAL : News release: "2022 Half-Year Results"
GL
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Rankings CAC 40
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 134.72 Real-time Quote.6.50%
STELLANTIS N.V. 13.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.96%
KERING 556.1 Real-time Quote.5.32%
ALSTOM 23.41 Real-time Quote.4.88%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 662.9 Real-time Quote.4.23%
ORANGE 9.931 Real-time Quote.-2.29%
CARREFOUR 16.77 Real-time Quote.-2.44%
AIRBUS SE 103.04 Real-time Quote.-2.94%
TOTALENERGIES SE 48.09 Real-time Quote.-3.33%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 317.2 Real-time Quote.-4.20%
Heatmap :