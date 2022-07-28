CAC 40 Index Ends 1.30% Higher at 6339.21 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 81.27 points or 1.30% today to 6339.21.

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 127.76 points or 2.06% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 14.06% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 14.06% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.39% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 4.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.06% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 9.39% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 813.82 points or 11.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1241ET