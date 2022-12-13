CAC 40 Index Ends 1.42% Higher at 6744.98 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 94.43 points or 1.42% today to 6744.98

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 8.56% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Off 8.56% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.82% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 2.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.56% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.82% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.10%

--Year-to-date it is down 408.05 points or 5.70%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

