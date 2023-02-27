Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-02-27 pm EST
7295.55 PTS   +1.51%
After hours
+0.17%
7308.08 PTS
01:06pFrench Bourse Flashes Green as EU Confidence Improves, Northern Ireland Trade Deal Unveiled
MT
12:28pEU-UK Northern Ireland Trade Deal Helps Spur Recovery in European Stocks
MT
12:02pMib in green; Maire touches 52-week high
AN
CAC 40 Index Ends 1.51% Higher at 7295.55 -- Data Talk

02/27/2023 | 01:47pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 108.28 points or 1.51% today to 7295.55


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 1.10% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 0.96% from its 52-week high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 28.51% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 9.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.96% from its 2023 closing high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 10.63% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 821.79 points or 12.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1346ET

Chart CAC 40
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
AXA 29.375 Real-time Quote.3.40%
RENAULT 41.71 Real-time Quote.2.80%
MICHELIN (CGDE) 30.205 Real-time Quote.2.74%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 59.8 Real-time Quote.2.59%
BNP PARIBAS 65.46 Real-time Quote.2.46%
DANONE 53.75 Real-time Quote.-0.04%
ORANGE 10.858 Real-time Quote.-0.22%
ALSTOM 27.35 Real-time Quote.-0.33%
SAINT-GOBAIN 55.72 Real-time Quote.-0.38%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 248.8 Real-time Quote.-0.52%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor