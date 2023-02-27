CAC 40 Index Ends 1.51% Higher at 7295.55 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 108.28 points or 1.51% today to 7295.55

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 1.10% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 0.96% from its 52-week high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 28.51% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 9.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.96% from its 2023 closing high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 10.63% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 821.79 points or 12.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1346ET