CAC 40 Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 6131.36 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 95.97 points or 1.59% today to 6131.36
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
--Up six of the past eight trading days
--Off 16.88% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
--Off 16.88% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 8.01% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 8.66% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 16.88% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 8.01% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 6.40%
--Year-to-date it is down 1021.67 points or 14.28%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-24-22 1237ET