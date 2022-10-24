CAC 40 Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 6131.36 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 95.97 points or 1.59% today to 6131.36

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 16.88% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Off 16.88% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.01% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.88% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.01% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 1021.67 points or 14.28%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

