Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-10-24 pm EDT
6131.36 PTS   +1.59%
After hours
+0.22%
6144.88 PTS
01:02pEuropean Shares Close Higher as UK Gets New Prime Minister
MT
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 6131.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:22aWall Street Set to Open Higher as Markets Look to Build on Strong Week Ahead of PMI Data
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 6131.36 -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is up 95.97 points or 1.59% today to 6131.36


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 16.88% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Off 16.88% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.01% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.88% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.01% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 1021.67 points or 14.28%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1237ET

All news about CAC 40
01:02pEuropean Shares Close Higher as UK Gets New Prime Minister
MT
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 6131.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:22aWall Street Set to Open Higher as Markets Look to Build on Strong Week Ahead of PMI Dat..
MT
10/21CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.74% Higher at 6035.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/21European Stocks Close Lower While FTSE 100 Edges Up Friday
MT
10/21European Bourses Sag Midday, UK Reports Slipping Retail Sales
MT
10/21LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks open lower as retail sales disappoint
AI
10/20European Stocks Close in the Green; UK PM Liz Truss Quits
MT
10/20CAC 40 Index Ends 0.76% Higher at 6086.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/20European Bourses Choppy Midday After German Producer Price Report
MT
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
01:05pPernod Ricard USA Selects Publicis Santé As Its Creative Media Partner
PR
12:04pLOREAL : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
12:02pSafran's Space Strategy : objective, leading equipment supplier!
PU
11:47aSociete Generale : Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a s..
GL
11:47aDisclosure of transactions in own shares from October 17th to October 21th, 2022
GL
11:46aSociete Generale : Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a s..
GL
11:45aAnalysis-Pipeline blasts leave Nord Stream in insurance limbo
RE
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings
MICHELIN (CGDE) 24.915 Real-time Quote.5.39%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 160.05 Real-time Quote.4.30%
ENGIE 12.682 Real-time Quote.3.78%
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 40.605 Real-time Quote.3.57%
STELLANTIS N.V. 13.517 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.39%
ARCELORMITTAL 23.21 Real-time Quote.-0.45%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1292 Real-time Quote.-0.92%
RENAULT 32.025 Real-time Quote.-2.24%