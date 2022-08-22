CAC 40 Index Ends 1.80% Lower at 6378.74 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 117.09 points or 1.80% today to 6378.74

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 178.66 points or 2.72% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 13.52% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Off 13.52% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.07% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 4.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.52% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.07% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.08%

--Year-to-date it is down 774.29 points or 10.82%

