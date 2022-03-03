Log in
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris -  03/22 12:05:02 pm
6378.37 PTS   -1.84%
CAC 40 Index Ends 1.84% Lower at 6378.37 -- Data Talk

03/03/2022 | 12:43pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is down 119.65 points or 1.84% today to 6378.37


--Down 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 13.53% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 13.53% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.30% from its 52-week low of 5782.65 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 9.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.53% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 774.66 points or 10.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1242ET

All news about CAC 40
06:41aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday On Ukraine-Russia Outlook
MT
03/02CAC 40 Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 6498.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/02European Bourses Edge Higher Midday; Oil and Tech Issues Gain
MT
03/01CAC 40 Index Ends 3.94% Lower at 6396.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/01European Bourses Track Lower on Ukraine-Russia Outlook
MT
02/28'The new Atos' is on the way to recovery in 2022, CEO says
RE
02/28CAC 40 Index Ends the Month 4.86% Lower at 6658.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/28European Bourses Track Lower On Ukraine Outlook, Russian Sanctions
MT
02/25European Bourses Close Higher, Rebound as Investors Gauge Russia-Ukraine Situation
MT
02/25CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.56% Lower at 6752.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components CAC 40
12:21pCAPGEMINI : wins SAP® EMEA North Partner Excellence Award 2022 for SAP Business Technology..
PU
12:18pUniversal Music reports 19% rise in 2021 core earnings
RE
11:51aTELEPERFORMANCE : Report of the Board of Directors on the agenda and the proposed resoluti..
PU
11:45aMICHELIN : Implementation of a partial share buyback management agreement
AQ
11:21aCAPGEMINI : Connecting the Mind to a Drone
PU
11:00aArcelorMittal Halts Production at Ukrainian Plant
DJ
10:48aArcelorMittal Suspending Steel Operations in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine Following Russian Inva..
MT
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop CAC 40
THALES 106.8 Real-time Quote.3.79%
BNP PARIBAS 50.76 Real-time Quote.1.59%
AXA 23.49 Real-time Quote.0.71%
CARREFOUR 17.735 Real-time Quote.0.51%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 10.76 Real-time Quote.0.22%
SAFRAN 103.76 Real-time Quote.-4.16%
AIRBUS SE 105.02 Real-time Quote.-4.25%
RENAULT 24.195 Real-time Quote.-5.87%
ENGIE 11.322 Real-time Quote.-6.26%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 52.68 Real-time Quote.-6.70%
Heatmap :