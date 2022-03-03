CAC 40 Index Ends 1.84% Lower at 6378.37 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 119.65 points or 1.84% today to 6378.37

--Down 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 13.53% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 13.53% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.30% from its 52-week low of 5782.65 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 9.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.53% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 774.66 points or 10.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

