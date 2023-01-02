Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2023-01-02 pm EST
6594.57 PTS   +1.87%
After hours
-0.19%
6581.75 PTS
12:35pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.87% Higher at 6594.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:52aEuropean stock exchanges start the year on the rise
AN
11:41aFirst 2023 Trading Session in France Closes Higher as Manufacturing PMI Continues Recovery
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 1.87% Higher at 6594.57 -- Data Talk

01/02/2023 | 12:35pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 120.81 points or 1.87% today to 6594.57


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.60% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 10.60% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.17% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 120.81 points or 1.87%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-23 1234ET

12:35pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.87% Higher at 6594.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:52aEuropean stock exchanges start the year on the rise
AN
11:41aFirst 2023 Trading Session in France Closes Higher as Manufacturing PMI Continues Recov..
MT
06:30aManufacturing Data, New Year Cheer Turn French Stocks Green Midday Monday
MT
02:36aMib expected to rise on first day of year
AN
2022European Bourses Close Final Trading Day in 2022 in the Red
MT
2022CAC 40 Index Ends the Year 9.50% Lower at 6473.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022Mib at a loss; contraction is 13% in 2022
AN
2022French Bourse Bids Adieu to 2022 With CAC 40 in the Red
MT
2022FTSE 100 ends lower but holds ground in 2022
AN
12:02pTotalenergies Se : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
09:48aAlstom : Document AMF CP. 2023E877973
PU
09:01aSTMicroelectronics and eYs3D Microelectronics to showcase collaboration on high-quality..
AQ
05:56aSociete Generale Completes Legal Merger Of French Retail Banking Networks
MT
04:45aEuropean shares start 2023 on upbeat note on encouraging factory data
RE
04:44aAirbus in Talks to Take Stake in Atos's Cybersecurity Business, Les Echos Reports
DJ
02:38aAirbus in Talks to Buy Minority Stake in Atos' Cybersecurity Division
MT
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
RENAULT 33.4 Real-time Quote.6.79%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 50.73 Real-time Quote.4.32%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 24.87 Real-time Quote.3.63%
MICHELIN (CGDE) 26.915 Real-time Quote.3.58%
TOTALENERGIES SE 60.02 Real-time Quote.3.55%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 66.02 Real-time Quote.-1.55%
