CAC 40 Index Ends 1.87% Higher at 6594.57 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 120.81 points or 1.87% today to 6594.57

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.60% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 10.60% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.17% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 120.81 points or 1.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-23 1234ET