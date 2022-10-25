CAC 40 Index Ends 1.94% Higher at 6250.55 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 119.19 points or 1.94% today to 6250.55
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 215.16 points or 3.57% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
--Up seven of the past nine trading days
--Off 15.26% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
--Off 15.26% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 10.11% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 7.63% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 15.26% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 10.11% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 8.47%
--Year-to-date it is down 902.48 points or 12.62%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
