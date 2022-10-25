Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-10-25 pm EDT
6250.55 PTS   +1.94%
After hours
-0.12%
6243.14 PTS
12:48pEU Bourses Close Higher Tuesday; HSBC Drags FTSE 100 Lower
MT
12:39pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.94% Higher at 6250.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:22aCamden National Q3 EPS Flat, Revenue Rises
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 1.94% Higher at 6250.55 -- Data Talk

10/25/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is up 119.19 points or 1.94% today to 6250.55


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 215.16 points or 3.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 15.26% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 15.26% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.11% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 7.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.26% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.11% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.47%

--Year-to-date it is down 902.48 points or 12.62%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1238ET

All news about CAC 40
12:48pEU Bourses Close Higher Tuesday; HSBC Drags FTSE 100 Lower
MT
12:39pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.94% Higher at 6250.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:22aCamden National Q3 EPS Flat, Revenue Rises
MT
08:17aEarnings Flash (CAC) CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION Posts Q3 EPS $0.97, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
07:45aEuropean Bourses Steady Midday on UK Outlook, Pending ECB Meeting
MT
10/24European Shares Close Higher as UK Gets New Prime Minister
MT
10/24CAC 40 Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 6131.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/24Wall Street Set to Open Higher as Markets Look to Build on Strong Week Ahead of PMI Dat..
MT
10/21CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.74% Higher at 6035.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/21European Stocks Close Lower While FTSE 100 Edges Up Friday
MT
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
12:49pStellantis CEO: Euro 7 standards are "diversion"
RE
12:40pSaudia in talks with Airbus and Boeing over plane orders
RE
12:34pFrench tyre maker Michelin confirms profit guidance as nine-month sales rise 20.5%
RE
12:34p2022/10/25 – 5 : 45 pm Financial information at September 30, 2022
PU
12:34pLvmh Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : · October 25, 2022 announces the signing of its first p..
PU
12:14pCompagnie De Saint Gobain : Saint-Gobain and TotalEnergies sign a major renewable electric..
PU
12:14pCompagnie De Saint Gobain : Saint-Gobain et TotalEnergies signent un important contrat d'a..
PU
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings
AIR LIQUIDE 132.5 Real-time Quote.6.67%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 36.675 Real-time Quote.4.85%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1354.5 Real-time Quote.4.84%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 47.055 Real-time Quote.4.68%
VIVENDI SE 8.32 Real-time Quote.4.60%
TOTALENERGIES SE 53.25 Real-time Quote.-0.47%
RENAULT 31.84 Real-time Quote.-0.58%
ORANGE 9.405 Real-time Quote.-0.92%
ARCELORMITTAL 22.845 Real-time Quote.-1.57%
WORLDLINE 43.77 Real-time Quote.-2.88%