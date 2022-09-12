Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-09-12 pm EDT
6333.59 PTS   +1.95%
After hours
-0.03%
6331.58 PTS
12:47pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.95% Higher at 6333.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pGlobal Rally Pushes European Stocks Higher Monday
MT
07:54aEuropean Bourses Track Higher In Global Equities Rally
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 1.95% Higher at 6333.59 -- Data Talk

09/12/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is up 121.26 points or 1.95% today to 6333.59


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 240.37 points or 3.94% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 21, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 14.14% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 14.14% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.29% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 5.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.14% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.29% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 819.44 points or 11.46%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1246ET

All news about CAC 40
12:47pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.95% Higher at 6333.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pGlobal Rally Pushes European Stocks Higher Monday
MT
07:54aEuropean Bourses Track Higher In Global Equities Rally
MT
09/09CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.73% Higher at 6212.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/09Europe Stocks Advance Friday; BoE Postpones Rate Decision After Queen's Death
MT
09/09Wall Street Set to Open Higher in Friday Trading as Oil Prices Surge
MT
09/09European Bourses Track Higher Midday After ECB Rate Hike
MT
09/09Edenred To Join Euronext CAC 40 ESG Index
MT
09/09France's Rexel To Join Euronext's CAC 40 ESG Index
MT
09/08European Bourses Close Mostly Higher Thursday as EU, UK Ramp Up Economic Support Measur..
MT
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
12:10pBNP PARIBAS : Conférences de septembre 2022
PU
12:10pBNP PARIBAS : September 2022 conferences
PU
12:07pSOCIETE GENERALE : Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a s..
GL
12:07pSOCIETE GENERALE : Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a s..
GL
11:46aBOUYGUES : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
11:46aBOUYGUES : Disclosure of trading in own shares
AQ
11:46aDisclosure of transactions in own shares from September 05th to September 09th, 2022
GL
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings CAC 40
RENAULT 30.64 Real-time Quote.4.31%
BNP PARIBAS 50.56 Real-time Quote.3.86%
AIRBUS SE 99.69 Real-time Quote.3.84%
ALSTOM 21.98 Real-time Quote.3.63%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 53.68 Real-time Quote.3.39%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 36.91 Real-time Quote.-0.08%
WORLDLINE 46.67 Real-time Quote.-0.41%
Heatmap :