CAC 40 Index Ends 1.95% Higher at 6333.59 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 121.26 points or 1.95% today to 6333.59

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 240.37 points or 3.94% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 21, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 14.14% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 14.14% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.29% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 5.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.14% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.29% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 819.44 points or 11.46%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1246ET