    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  01:05:02 2023-03-16 pm EDT
7025.72 PTS   +2.03%
After hours
+0.25%
7043.51 PTS
01:54pCAC 40 Index Ends 2.03% Higher at 7025.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:24pEuropean Central Bank's As-Expected Rate Hike Helps Stabilize Stocks
MT
01:06pStocks up amid relief after Credit Suisse
AN
CAC 40 Index Ends 2.03% Higher at 7025.72 -- Data Talk

03/16/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 140.01 points or 2.03% today to 7025.72


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 4.75% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 4.71% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 23.76% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.71% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 6.54% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 551.96 points or 8.53%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1353ET

All news about CAC 40
01:54pCAC 40 Index Ends 2.03% Higher at 7025.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:24pEuropean Central Bank's As-Expected Rate Hike Helps Stabilize Stocks
MT
01:06pStocks up amid relief after Credit Suisse
AN
01:02pEuropean stock exchanges respond well to ECB rises
AN
12:58pStocks up amid relief after Credit Suisse, ECB
AN
12:42pFrench Bourse Bounces Back Amid Latest ECB Rate Hike, Credit Suisse Boost
MT
10:10aCredit Suisse Lifeline Lifts European Bourses Midday
MT
09:53aFrench Stocks Stage Green Comeback as Credit Suisse Lifeline Eases Investor Concerns
MT
08:02aStocks up ahead of ECB as banks recovers
AN
07:00aSquares breathe after sell-off; good for Cucinelli
AN
News of the index components CAC 40
01:43pAlstom Sa : Alstom signs a seven-year operations and maintenance services contract with Ne..
GL
01:42pAlstom Sa : Alstom signs a seven-year operations and maintenance services contract with Ne..
AQ
01:28pStellantis Announces Launch of the First Tranche
GL
01:01pAnnual General Meeting to be held on Friday 21 April 2023 and 2022 Universal Registrati..
GL
12:46pChanges to the composition of Capgemini's Board of Directors proposed to the 2023 Share..
GL
12:46pChanges to the composition of Capgemini’s Board of Directors proposed to the 2023..
AQ
12:46pRenault Group : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Rankings
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1765 Real-time Quote.4.69%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 38.085 Real-time Quote.4.20%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 801.7 Real-time Quote.3.49%
L'ORÉAL 383.7 Real-time Quote.3.38%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 148.88 Real-time Quote.3.03%
ORANGE 10.72 Real-time Quote.-0.20%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 222.1 Real-time Quote.-0.49%
VIVENDI SE 8.936 Real-time Quote.-0.60%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 52.58 Real-time Quote.-1.18%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 21.235 Real-time Quote.-1.21%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor