CAC 40 Index Ends 2.03% Higher at 7025.72 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 140.01 points or 2.03% today to 7025.72

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 4.75% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 4.71% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 23.76% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.71% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 6.54% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 551.96 points or 8.53%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

