    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/21 12:05:02 pm
6788.34 PTS   -2.04%
After hours
-1.19%
6707.77 PTS
12:57pCAC 40 Index Ends 2.04% Lower at 6788.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/18European Stocks End Lower Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions, Fall in European Consumer Confidence
MT
02/18CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.17% Lower at 6929.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 2.04% Lower at 6788.34 -- Data Talk

02/21/2022 | 12:57pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is down 141.29 points or 2.04% today to 6788.34


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 191.63 points or 2.75% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 7.97% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Off 7.97% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.03% from its 52-week low of 5703.22 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 17.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.97% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.01% from its 2022 closing low of 6787.79 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.01%

--Year-to-date it is down 364.69 points or 5.10%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1256ET

All news about CAC 40
12:57pCAC 40 Index Ends 2.04% Lower at 6788.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/18European Stocks End Lower Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions, Fall in European Consumer Confi..
MT
02/18CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.17% Lower at 6929.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/18European Bourses Inch Higher As Ukraine Blunts Markets
MT
02/17European Bourses End Lower Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions
MT
02/17CAC 40 Index Ends 0.26% Lower at 6946.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/17Equity Futures Slide in US Pre-Bell Trading as Geopolitical Tensions Mount; Europe, Asi..
MT
02/17European Bourses Edge Lower Midday on Ukraine Outlook
MT
02/17European stocks drop as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate
RE
02/16European Stocks Close Mixed As Investors React to UK Inflation Data Amid Ongoing Russia..
MT
News of the index components CAC 40
12:01pTOTALENERGIES SE : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
12:00pSharon MacBeath and Agnès de Villers appointed to Hermès' Executive Committee
AQ
11:45aDisclosure of transactions in own shares from February 14th to February 18th, 2022
AQ
11:31aUniCredit brings all Italian corporate services under one roof
RE
10:11aSchneider Electric Introduces Infrastructure of the Future
AQ
10:04aFirst teaser for the future renault concept-car
AQ
10:04aStellantis Spotlight Wraps the Week
AQ
