CAC 40 Index Ends 2.04% Lower at 6788.34 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 141.29 points or 2.04% today to 6788.34

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 191.63 points or 2.75% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 7.97% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Off 7.97% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.03% from its 52-week low of 5703.22 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 17.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.97% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.01% from its 2022 closing low of 6787.79 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.01%

--Year-to-date it is down 364.69 points or 5.10%

