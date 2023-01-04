Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2023-01-04 pm EST
6776.43 PTS   +2.30%
After hours
+0.08%
6782.06 PTS
12:32pCAC 40 Index Ends 2.30% Higher at 6776.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:02pMiners, oil majors limit gains for FTSE 100
AN
12:00pLower Inflation Expectation Takes French Stocks Through Three-Day Green Streak
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends 2.30% Higher at 6776.43 -- Data Talk

01/04/2023 | 12:32pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 152.54 points or 2.30% today to 6776.43


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 302.67 points or 4.68% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 8.13% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.13% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.37% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.76% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 302.67 points or 4.68%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1231ET

News of the index components CAC 40
12:34pStellantis, Archer Aviation partner on electric aircraft
AQ
12:14pStellantis, Archer Aviation Expand Collaboration to Manufacture Archer's Electric Aircr..
MT
11:56aAXA Places EUR750 Million of Senior Notes due 2033
MT
11:48aStellantis to build U.S. firm Archer's air taxi
RE
11:45aStellantis Teams With Archer Aviation to Make Electric Aircraft
MT
11:36aRenault Agrees to Restrict Use of Joint IP With Nissan in New JV With China's Geely
MT
11:35aStellantis to Build Electric Aircraft with Archer and Provide Strategic Funding for Gr..
AQ
More news
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ALSTOM 24.72 Real-time Quote.6.46%
L'ORÉAL 356.15 Real-time Quote.5.25%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 738 Real-time Quote.5.01%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 25.98 Real-time Quote.4.84%
RENAULT 34.7 Real-time Quote.4.57%
SANOFI 92.27 Real-time Quote.-0.06%
THALES 113.95 Real-time Quote.-1.81%
ENGIE 13.246 Real-time Quote.-1.94%
TOTALENERGIES SE 57.6 Real-time Quote.-2.34%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor