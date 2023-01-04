CAC 40 Index Ends 2.30% Higher at 6776.43 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 152.54 points or 2.30% today to 6776.43

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 302.67 points or 4.68% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 8.13% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.13% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.37% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.76% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 302.67 points or 4.68%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1231ET