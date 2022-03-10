CAC 40 Index Ends 2.83% Lower at 6207.20 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 180.63 points or 2.83% today to 6207.20

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 17 of the past 21 trading days

--Off 15.85% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 15.85% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.41% from its 52-week low of 5945.30 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 2.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.85% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.10% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 945.83 points or 13.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

