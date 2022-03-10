Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/22 12:05:02 pm
6207.2 PTS   -2.83%
After hours
 0.00%
6207.2 PTS
06:36aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday; ECB Rate Decision On Deck
MT
05:01aECB's hawkish surprise, war tensions pressure European stocks
RE
03/09CAC 40 Index Ends 7.13% Higher at 6387.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 2.83% Lower at 6207.20 -- Data Talk

03/10/2022 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is down 180.63 points or 2.83% today to 6207.20


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 17 of the past 21 trading days

--Off 15.85% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 15.85% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.41% from its 52-week low of 5945.30 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 2.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.85% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.10% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 945.83 points or 13.22%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1234ET

All news about CAC 40
06:36aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday; ECB Rate Decision On Deck
MT
05:01aECB's hawkish surprise, war tensions pressure European stocks
RE
03/09CAC 40 Index Ends 7.13% Higher at 6387.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/09European Stocks Rebound to End Higher Ahead of ECB Monetary Policy Meeting
MT
03/09European Bourses Surge Higher Midday on Bargain-Hunting
MT
03/08European Stocks Close Broadly Lower as UK, EU Take Steps to Cut Reliance on Russian Ene..
MT
03/08CAC 40 Index Ends 0.32% Lower at 5962.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/08European Bourses Edge Higher Midday After Global Sell-off
MT
03/07CAC 40 Index Ends 1.31% Lower at 5982.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/07European Bourses End Lower as EU, US Consider Russian Oil Imports Ban
MT
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
12:24pANTOINE FRÉROT AT THE GLOBAL POSITIV : “Hope is not enough, we need solutions”
PU
11:45aCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the reduction of its share capital thr..
AQ
11:45aLVMH : Half yearly report on LVMH's liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA
GL
10:24aMoscow retaliates against Western sanctions with export bans
RE
10:14aAUTOSOBRIETY : Preventing Drink Driving
PU
09:54aORANGE : and UN Women join forces to support women's economic empowerment in West and Cent..
PU
09:44aTHALES : in the UK announces partnership with Asthma + Lung UK to fund life-saving medical..
PU
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop CAC 40
VIVENDI SE 11.42 Real-time Quote.1.47%
CARREFOUR 17.75 Real-time Quote.1.02%
THALES 111.85 Real-time Quote.0.95%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 59.25 Real-time Quote.0.73%
ORANGE 10.536 Real-time Quote.0.57%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 147.88 Real-time Quote.-5.03%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 22.165 Real-time Quote.-5.68%
ALSTOM 19.4 Real-time Quote.-6.19%
STELLANTIS N.V. 13.505 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.99%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 9.918 Real-time Quote.-7.45%
Heatmap :