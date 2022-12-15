CAC 40 Index Ends 3.09% Lower at 6522.77 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 208.02 points or 3.09% today to 6522.77

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 222.21 points or 3.29% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 11.57% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 11.57% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.90% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.57% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.90% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 630.26 points or 8.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

