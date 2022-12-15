Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-12-15 pm EST
6522.77 PTS   -3.09%
After hours
+0.03%
6524.68 PTS
12:42pCAC 40 Index Ends 3.09% Lower at 6522.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pEuropean Stocks Plunge as EU, UK, Swiss Central Banks Signal Further Rate Hikes
MT
12:31pEurope's Day of Three Central Banks Rate Hikes Plunge French Equities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends 3.09% Lower at 6522.77 -- Data Talk

12/15/2022 | 12:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is down 208.02 points or 3.09% today to 6522.77


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 222.21 points or 3.29% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 11.57% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 11.57% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.90% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.57% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.90% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 630.26 points or 8.81%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1241ET

All news about CAC 40
12:42pCAC 40 Index Ends 3.09% Lower at 6522.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pEuropean Stocks Plunge as EU, UK, Swiss Central Banks Signal Further Rate Hikes
MT
12:31pEurope's Day of Three Central Banks Rate Hikes Plunge French Equities
MT
12:04pCORRECT: LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks down as BoE and ECB lift rates
AN
12:02pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks down as BoE and ECB lift rates
AN
09:24aWeaker-Than-Expected Retail Sales, Hawkish Fed Send US Stock Futures Sharply Lower
MT
07:24aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Bank of England lifts rates by half a percent
AN
06:46aCentral Bank Outlooks Blunt European Bourses Midday
MT
06:24aBetter Economic Sentiment Fails to Lift French Stocks Midday Thursday Ahead of ECB Rate..
MT
03:56aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks lower ahead of BoE and ECB decisions
AN
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
12:06pRenault Group : Renewal of the term of office of the Chairman and appointment of the Chief..
GL
12:02pStellantis At Ces 2023 : Cutting-edge Mobility That Is Electric, Customer Centric and Sust..
GL
12:02pStellantis At Ces 2023 : Cutting-edge Mobility That Is Electric, Customer Centric and Sust..
GL
09:36aTIM's board indicates Italy's telecoms lobby head as director - sources
RE
09:13aTotalEnergies, Aramco Team Up to Build Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia
MT
08:47aAlstom Wins Contract to Supply Trains to Spain's Renfe
MT
08:20aTotalEnergies, Aramco Agree to Build $11 Billion Petrochemical Facility
MT
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
CARREFOUR 15.815 Real-time Quote.1.35%
THALES 119.7 Real-time Quote.0.04%
ORANGE 9.273 Real-time Quote.0.02%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 174.95 Real-time Quote.-4.87%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 35.41 Real-time Quote.-4.88%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1499 Real-time Quote.-5.01%
KERING 495.5 Real-time Quote.-5.57%
WORLDLINE 38.14 Real-time Quote.-6.77%