  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/22 12:05:02 pm
6387.83 PTS   +7.13%
After hours
+0.65%
6429.18 PTS
12:47pCAC 40 Index Ends 7.13% Higher at 6387.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:45pEuropean Stocks Rebound to End Higher Ahead of ECB Monetary Policy Meeting
MT
08:48aEuropean Bourses Surge Higher Midday on Bargain-Hunting
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

CAC 40 Index Ends 7.13% Higher at 6387.83 -- Data Talk

03/09/2022 | 12:47pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 424.87 points or 7.13% today to 6387.83


--Largest one day point gain since Thursday, Dec. 31, 1987

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 13.40% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Off 13.40% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.44% from its 52-week low of 5945.30 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 6.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.40% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.13% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.07%

--Year-to-date it is down 765.20 points or 10.70%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1246ET

Chart CAC 40
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop CAC 40
STELLANTIS N.V. 14.601 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.91%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 28.84 Real-time Quote.12.26%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 23.5 Real-time Quote.11.53%
RENAULT 23.68 Real-time Quote.11.12%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 58.82 Real-time Quote.10.52%
THALES 110.8 Real-time Quote.-4.24%
