CAC 40 Index Ends 7.13% Higher at 6387.83 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 424.87 points or 7.13% today to 6387.83

--Largest one day point gain since Thursday, Dec. 31, 1987

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 13.40% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Off 13.40% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.44% from its 52-week low of 5945.30 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 6.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.40% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.13% from its 2022 closing low of 5962.96 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.07%

--Year-to-date it is down 765.20 points or 10.70%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1246ET