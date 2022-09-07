Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-09-07 pm EDT
6105.92 PTS   +0.02%
After hours
+0.01%
6106.26 PTS
12:44pCAC 40 Index Ends Flat at 6105.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pEU Stocks End Lower Wednesday Ahead of ECB Rate Hike Decision
MT
07:44aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Energy, Central Bank Outlooks
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends Flat at 6105.92 -- Data Talk

09/07/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 1.31 points or 0.02% today to 6105.92


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 12.70 points or 0.21% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 17.22% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 17.22% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.37% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 8.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.22% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.37% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1047.11 points or 14.64%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-22 1243ET

All news about CAC 40
12:44pCAC 40 Index Ends Flat at 6105.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pEU Stocks End Lower Wednesday Ahead of ECB Rate Hike Decision
MT
07:44aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Energy, Central Bank Outlooks
MT
09/06European Stocks Edge Up Tuesday; Eurozone Construction PMI Further Falls in August
MT
09/06CAC 40 Index Ends 0.19% Higher at 6104.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/06European Bourses Track Higher Midday After Monday Slump
MT
09/05CAC 40 Index Ends 1.20% Lower at 6093.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/02CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.70% Lower at 6167.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/02European Stocks Snap Losing Streak to Close Sharply Higher Friday
MT
09/02European Bourses Track Higher Midday Ahead of US Jobs Report
MT
News of the index components CAC 40
12:50pOFFSHORE WIND POWER : A key sector to the energy transition
PU
11:30aENGIE : Offshore wind power is on the rise in France
PU
10:20aSAFRAN : Victoria Foy appointed President of Safran Seats
PU
10:20aVINCI : Document AMF CP. 2022E859920
PU
10:20aBNP PARIBAS : Document AMF CP. 2022E859918
PU
10:20aLEGRAND : Document AMF CP. 2022E859842
PU
10:06aGerman hydrogen firm TES may consider listing in two years
RE
Chart CAC 40
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings CAC 40
ENGIE 12.724 Real-time Quote.4.93%
KERING 511.7 Real-time Quote.2.44%
RENAULT 28.96 Real-time Quote.2.21%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 35.67 Real-time Quote.2.15%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 120.48 Real-time Quote.1.60%
ORANGE 10.096 Real-time Quote.-0.96%
AIRBUS SE 95.97 Real-time Quote.-1.15%
THALES 121.4 Real-time Quote.-1.30%
CARREFOUR 16.14 Real-time Quote.-1.56%
TOTALENERGIES SE 49.795 Real-time Quote.-3.70%
