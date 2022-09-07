CAC 40 Index Ends Flat at 6105.92 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 1.31 points or 0.02% today to 6105.92
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 12.70 points or 0.21% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 5, 2022
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Off 17.22% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Off 17.22% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 5.37% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Down 8.44% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 17.22% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 5.37% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 1047.11 points or 14.64%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
