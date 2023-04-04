CAC 40 Index Ends Flat at 7344.96 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 1.00 point or 0.01% today to 7344.96

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Snaps a six trading day winning streak

--Off 0.43% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.38% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 29.38% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 10.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.38% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 11.38% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 871.20 points or 13.46%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1238ET