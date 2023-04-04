Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-04-04 pm EDT
7344.96 PTS   -0.01%
After hours
-0.07%
7340.08 PTS
Mib veers into the red; ERG and Saipem oils do well
AN
Inflation, Interest Rate Outlooks Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
FTSE 100 up; eurozone PPI cools in February
AN
CAC 40 Index Ends Flat at 7344.96 -- Data Talk

04/04/2023 | 12:39pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 1.00 point or 0.01% today to 7344.96


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Snaps a six trading day winning streak

--Off 0.43% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.38% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 29.38% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 10.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.38% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 11.38% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 871.20 points or 13.46%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1238ET

All news about CAC 40
12:04pMib veers into the red; ERG and Saipem oils do well
AN
07:47aInflation, Interest Rate Outlooks Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
06:54aFTSE 100 up; eurozone PPI cools in February
AN
06:31aFrench Bourse Hits Record High as Eurozone Consumer Inflation Forecast Improves
MT
06:00aEuropeans in green; Eurozone PPI down.
AN
04:10aShares firm amid "hawkish hold" in Australia
AN
03:49aUS Futures Decline, European Stocks Rise as Investors Digest Surprise OPEC+ Cut
DJ
03:46aEuropeans up; NVP bullish after quarterly earnings
AN
02:36aFutures await Bags on the upswing
AN
04/03Oil Worries, Manufacturing Slump Snap European Stocks Rally
MT
News of the index components CAC 40
12:59pArcelorMittal to Get $491 Million Spanish Subsidy for Hydrogen Plant
DJ
11:48aLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
GL
11:48aLvmh : Share transactions disclosure
GL
11:45aStellantis, BMW Reportedly in Discussions With Panasonic to Construct EV Battery Plants..
MT
11:12aStellantis, BMW Reportedly in Discussions With Panasonic to Build EV Battery Plants in ..
MT
11:11aFCA Canada Reports First-quarter 2023 Sales Results
AQ
11:11aFCA Reports First-quarter 2023 US Sales
AQ
Chart CAC 40
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1894 Real-time Quote.1.77%
DANONE 58.91 Real-time Quote.1.67%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 224.4 Real-time Quote.1.58%
MICHELIN (CGDE) 28.67 Real-time Quote.1.56%
L'ORÉAL 420.35 Real-time Quote.1.18%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 47.57 Real-time Quote.-1.66%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 148.46 Real-time Quote.-1.80%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 60.32 Real-time Quote.-1.95%
ARCELORMITTAL 26.14 Real-time Quote.-2.46%
ALSTOM 23.74 Real-time Quote.-5.53%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor
