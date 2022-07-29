Log in
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-07-29 pm EDT
6448.50 PTS   +1.72%
After hours
+0.19%
6460.68 PTS
12:34pEuropean Bourses Close Higher Friday as Eurozone Q2 GDP Growth Tops Estimates
MT
07:41aEuropean Bourses Higher on Fed Outlook, GDP Reports
MT
07/28CAC 40 Index Ends 1.30% Higher at 6339.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
CAC 40 Index Ends the Month 8.87% Higher at 6448.50 -- Data Talk

07/29/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 525.64 points or 8.87% this month to 6448.50


--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Nov. 2020

--Snaps a three month losing streak

--This week it is up 231.68 points or 3.73%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 517.44 points or 8.72% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 19, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 109.29 points or 1.72%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 237.05 points or 3.82% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 12.58% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 12.58% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.28% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 2.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.58% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.28% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 704.53 points or 9.85%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1246ET

