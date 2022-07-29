CAC 40 Index Ends the Month 8.87% Higher at 6448.50 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 525.64 points or 8.87% this month to 6448.50
--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Nov. 2020
--Snaps a three month losing streak
--This week it is up 231.68 points or 3.73%
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022
--Up for four consecutive weeks
--Up 517.44 points or 8.72% over the last four weeks
--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 19, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today it is up 109.29 points or 1.72%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 237.05 points or 3.82% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022
--Up nine of the past 11 trading days
--Off 12.58% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022
--Off 12.58% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 11.28% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Down 2.48% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 12.58% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 11.28% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 704.53 points or 9.85%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
