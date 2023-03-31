CAC 40 Index Ends the Quarter 13.11% Higher at 7322.39 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 848.63 points or 13.11% this quarter to 7322.39

--Largest one quarter point gain since the 4th Qtr 1999

--Largest one quarter percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 2020

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 1560.05 points or 27.07% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter point gain since the 1st Qtr 2000

--Largest two quarter percentage gain since the 3rd Qtr 2009

--This month it is up 54.46 points or 0.75%

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up 848.63 points or 13.11% over the last three months

--Largest three month point and percentage gain since April 2021

--Up five of the past six months

--This week it is up 307.29 points or 4.38%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 396.99 points or 5.73% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Today it is up 59.02 points or 0.81%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 307.29 points or 4.38% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 0.73% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 0.69% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 28.99% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 9.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.69% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 11.04% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 848.63 points or 13.11%

