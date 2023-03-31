Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-03-31 pm EDT
7322.39 PTS   +0.81%
After hours
-0.01%
7321.33 PTS
12:51pCAC 40 Index Ends the Quarter 13.11% Higher at 7322.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:22pUK GDP Growth Surprise, Cooling Eurozone Inflation Extend Rally in Equities
MT
12:02pShares climb at end of volatile month
AN
CAC 40 Index Ends the Quarter 13.11% Higher at 7322.39 -- Data Talk

03/31/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 848.63 points or 13.11% this quarter to 7322.39


--Largest one quarter point gain since the 4th Qtr 1999

--Largest one quarter percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 2020

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 1560.05 points or 27.07% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter point gain since the 1st Qtr 2000

--Largest two quarter percentage gain since the 3rd Qtr 2009

--This month it is up 54.46 points or 0.75%

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up 848.63 points or 13.11% over the last three months

--Largest three month point and percentage gain since April 2021

--Up five of the past six months

--This week it is up 307.29 points or 4.38%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 396.99 points or 5.73% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Today it is up 59.02 points or 0.81%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 307.29 points or 4.38% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 0.73% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 0.69% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 28.99% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 9.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.69% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 11.04% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 848.63 points or 13.11%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1250ET

Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
WORLDLINE 39.11 Real-time Quote.2.19%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 844.4 Real-time Quote.2.10%
CARREFOUR 18.63 Real-time Quote.2.03%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 37.875 Real-time Quote.1.60%
L'ORÉAL 411.25 Real-time Quote.1.41%
SAFRAN 136.54 Real-time Quote.-0.31%
AXA 28.165 Real-time Quote.-0.42%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 221.7 Real-time Quote.-0.81%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 71.78 Real-time Quote.-1.10%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 61.64 Real-time Quote.-1.28%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor
