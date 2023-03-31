CAC 40 Index Ends the Quarter 13.11% Higher at 7322.39 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 848.63 points or 13.11% this quarter to 7322.39
--Largest one quarter point gain since the 4th Qtr 1999
--Largest one quarter percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 2020
--Up for two consecutive quarters
--Up 1560.05 points or 27.07% over the last two quarters
--Largest two quarter point gain since the 1st Qtr 2000
--Largest two quarter percentage gain since the 3rd Qtr 2009
--This month it is up 54.46 points or 0.75%
--Up for three consecutive months
--Up 848.63 points or 13.11% over the last three months
--Largest three month point and percentage gain since April 2021
--Up five of the past six months
--This week it is up 307.29 points or 4.38%
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 396.99 points or 5.73% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023
--Today it is up 59.02 points or 0.81%
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Up 307.29 points or 4.38% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 when the market rose for six straight trading days
--Up nine of the past 10 trading days
--Off 0.73% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 8, 2023
--Off 0.69% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023
--Up 28.99% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 9.55% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.69% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023
--Up 11.04% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 848.63 points or 13.11%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-31-23 1250ET